How India is Trying to Indigenize Chip Manufacturing – Latest News

This topic may sound more esoteric than others that we have covered in our Made in India columns, but it is an area of ​​great importance to the country, if it is to reduce its overwhelming dependence on imports of electronic products. These are photoprotectors, which are essential raw materials for the manufacture of electronic chips.

Photoresists are used in the production of printing plates, printed circuit boards, flat panel liquid crystal displays, and magnetic recording heads, but the most important use is in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices, such as devices of microprocessor for smart electronic chips and gadgets, IoT, AI chips and computer memory chips with high data storage. Improvements in the resolution of what is called the photolithographic process, with the help of photoprotectors, have been key to advances in the semiconductor space.

IIT Mandi is one of the few institutions in India that works for the indigenization of a wide spectrum of sunscreens. In 2012, the institute took up the challenge of bulk production of indigenous photoresist formulations for the Indian semiconductor industries and academic institutes.

“The photoresists are the workhorse for chip manufacturing. Electronic chips are everywhere, including telecommunications, robotics, aerospace, automobiles, railways, defense, and many other strategic and commercial sectors. It has a great impact on the mobile phone industry; the greater the number of transistors on a chip, the better the performance, "says Subrata Ghosh, associate professor at the IIT Mandi school of basic science.

In 2012, the institute began an initiative for the research and development of futuristic device manufacturing technologies with the support of chip maker Intel, which provided $ 300,000 to develop next-generation materials for 20-nanometer (nm) node VLSI technologies. ). This was demonstrated for 20nm resolution under EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, USA. USA

To put this in context, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's most valuable company in the field, is investing heavily in 5nm manufacturing, is working on a 3nm manufacturing line that will start production in 2023 , and also intends to start the development of a 2nm lithographic process.

Currently, the Indian semiconductor industry is involved in 180nm node technology for ISRO. To print these nodes, the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali uses four different types of photoresists that are sensitive to deep ultraviolet light (DUV). Since no Indian manufacturer develops these DUV resistors, SCL is completely dependent on foreign sellers. The IIT Mandi photoresistor team is working on the development of such DUV resistors.

The Space Application Center (SAC) in Ahmedabad has done some work on 70nm technology at the R,amp;D level.

“The production capacity for printing wafers is limited in the country. The main challenge for us is the lack of indigenous photoprotectors, almost no dedicated test facilities for production on an industrial scale and, of course, less skilled labor, ”says Ghosh.

More test facilities require large investments. “Currently, we have very few spaces in SCL's fabulous line to test our products, as the same line is involved in the production of chips. A dedicated facility is needed for testing, "says Ghosh.

