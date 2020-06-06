How caravan parks are adapting to the coronavirus as travel restrictions increase

In April alone, the industry lost $ 280 million in revenue as interstate borders were closed and people stayed inland in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
"We are already seeing very strong early bookings in NSW and other states that are opening up," Wilckens said.
"We are pretty sure we will see a revival of the Australian journey."
"We will see new people experience our sector. They will give it a try and say 'wow, this is an affordable way to see the outdoors'."
How parks keep customers safe
With COVID-19 still in the community, Wilckens said major changes are taking place at each vacation park to keep customers safe.
Discovery Parks is implementing contactless registrations and expanding its cleaning procedures around common areas, such as barbecues and bathroom blocks.
They will also keep customer details for 28 days according to government guidelines if a person becomes ill.
"We make sure that when guests arrive and stay in a vacation park, their safety, hygiene and health are paramount," Wilckens told 9News.com.au.
"The beauty of check-in and check-in is that you don't have any contact with people. You go directly to a booth or an electrical site.
"We are limiting our numbers, and some facilities such as swimming pools will also remain closed. Where sinks are too close, we close every second.
"Now we are cleaning the camp kitchens three or four times a day and we are not providing shared utensils, we are encouraging people to bring their own pots and pans."
In all parks, travelers can expect to see hand sanitizing stations and social distance stickers that encourage people to keep a distance of 1.5 meters.
Steven Wright, CEO of BIG4 Holiday Parks, told 9News.com.au that the company is introducing similar measures, in addition to requiring all guests to sign a health declaration form.
"All guests are required to sign a statement before arriving that they do not exhibit any COVID symptoms," he said.
"The parks have introduced social distancing requirements and interior capacity limits. Many parks are also introducing fast check-in.
"Additional signage reminding of social distancing will also be posted in the parks.
"In Victoria, indoor play activities, shared showers, and camp kitchens are also prohibited at this time."
Like Mr. Wilckens, Mr. Wright believes that the great Australian journey will return stronger than ever.
BIG4 parks are already experiencing a surge in reserves after a 90 percent drop in revenue for April and May.
"With cruises and international flights far away, and other countries in a much worse position than Australia, there is a real incentive to vacation at home," he said.
"It can get addictive. The nomads will not stop: once the border opens north, they will be in their trucks ready to escape the southern winter cold."