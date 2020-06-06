How caravan parks are adapting to the coronavirus as travel restrictions increase

The great Australian journey is set to see a revival after the caravan industry experiences one of its worst recorded months due to the coronavirus pandemic .

In April alone, the industry lost $ 280 million in revenue as interstate borders were closed and people stayed inland in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Despite declining revenue, Discovery Parks CEO and Co-Founder Grant Wilckens predicts a "gold rush,quot; as excited Australians hit the road ease travel restrictions .

The great Australian journey is set for a renaissance, but in a world with COVID-19 holiday parks it will look very different. (Instagram: Discovery Parks)

"We are already seeing very strong early bookings in NSW and other states that are opening up," Wilckens said.

"We are pretty sure we will see a revival of the Australian journey."

"We will see new people experience our sector. They will give it a try and say 'wow, this is an affordable way to see the outdoors'."

How parks keep customers safe

With COVID-19 still in the community, Wilckens said major changes are taking place at each vacation park to keep customers safe.

Discovery Parks is implementing contactless registrations and expanding its cleaning procedures around common areas, such as barbecues and bathroom blocks.

State border closings as of June 4, 2020. While travel restrictions are easing within states, it has not been reported when closed states will open for interstate travel. (Nine)

They will also keep customer details for 28 days according to government guidelines if a person becomes ill.

"We make sure that when guests arrive and stay in a vacation park, their safety, hygiene and health are paramount," Wilckens told 9News.com.au.

"The beauty of check-in and check-in is that you don't have any contact with people. You go directly to a booth or an electrical site.

Stickers will be placed around the sites to encourage people to stay 1.5 meters apart. (Supplied)

"We are limiting our numbers, and some facilities such as swimming pools will also remain closed. Where sinks are too close, we close every second.

"Now we are cleaning the camp kitchens three or four times a day and we are not providing shared utensils, we are encouraging people to bring their own pots and pans."

In all parks, travelers can expect to see hand sanitizing stations and social distance stickers that encourage people to keep a distance of 1.5 meters.

Hand sanitizing stations will also be placed in parks. (Supplied)

Steven Wright, CEO of BIG4 Holiday Parks, told 9News.com.au that the company is introducing similar measures, in addition to requiring all guests to sign a health declaration form.

"All guests are required to sign a statement before arriving that they do not exhibit any COVID symptoms," he said.

"The parks have introduced social distancing requirements and interior capacity limits. Many parks are also introducing fast check-in.

"Additional signage reminding of social distancing will also be posted in the parks.

"In Victoria, indoor play activities, shared showers, and camp kitchens are also prohibited at this time."

Like Mr. Wilckens, Mr. Wright believes that the great Australian journey will return stronger than ever.

In certain parks, pools can also be closed. (Instagram: big4holidayparks)

BIG4 parks are already experiencing a surge in reserves after a 90 percent drop in revenue for April and May.

"With cruises and international flights far away, and other countries in a much worse position than Australia, there is a real incentive to vacation at home," he said.