Hispanic man pulls chainsaw from protesters: "Don't believe those idiots,quot;

A deranged Hispanic man was caught on camera trying to maim protesters with a chainsaw, while hurling racist rhetoric. MTO News learned that the incident occurred in McCallen Texas. And the deranged Latino has yet to be arrested.

Here is the very graphic video:

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told MTO News that an individual seen screaming and brandishing a chainsaw in the center of the protesters had been detained.

"So far it has been the only incident we have had in today's event," he said. "We identified that person, detained him, and continued our investigation into the particular incident."

Police confirmed that a man-related assault investigation is underway, which was seen in a video brandishing and speeding up a chainsaw in Black Lives Matter protesters marching through the center on Friday.

In the video, the man can be heard saying, "Go home," he yelled repeatedly in the video, dispersing a group of protesters as he animatedly pointed.

Then he started using racist language. "Don't let those f—— n—— out there control you. Don't let those f—— trash antifa b ——— people," the man continued shouting.

The man assaulted multiple protesters, then pulled out a chainsaw.

"It is very scary," he said. "I think the exact point they were trying to make is that they didn't think Black Lives Matter was necessary here, but I think they refuted their own point by violently attacking people walking down the street."