Has Brian Austin Green banned the Kelly machine gun from being around his children with Megan Fox?

Has Brian Austin Green banned Machine Gun Kelly from being around the children he shares with Megan Fox? That is the question that many people ask due to an article published in the upcoming June 15, 2020, Life & Style weekly issue. It has been announced that Megan Fox, 34, and Brian Austin Green, 46, have parted ways and now rumors are rumors that Machine Gun Kelly has captured Megan's eye. The two starred together in the latest Machine Gun ’Kelly video,quot; Bloody Valentine "and after photos of Megan and Machine Gun Kelly appeared showing them together, many people assumed they were a new couple. Megan and Brian Austin Green have been together occasionally for 19 years.

According to Life & Style, Brian Austin Green does not want Machine Gun Kelly close to his three children: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. A source spoke to the publication that said Brian Austin Green knows Machine Arma about the incidents. Kelly's past criminals and is uncomfortable with the 30-year-old around his children.

The source stated the following to the publication.

"Brian knows about Kelly's clashes with the law, so naturally he's a little cautious that he's around the boys." But he would feel that way for anyone Megan hangs out with just because the kids are so young. "

You can watch an additional Us Weekly report on Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green, and Machine Gun Kelly below.

Exclusive: Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox were "having trouble for a while,quot; before she got close to Machine Gun Kelly. https://t.co/4gLuzVbkp8 – We weekly (@usweekly) May 30, 2020

Neither Megan Fox nor Machine Gun Kelly have publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship and at this point, what is really happening in their private lives is just speculation and guesswork. It's also possible that the two simply became friends while filming their video and that they were just friends. Still, with all the tabloid speculation that they are a couple and their undeniable chemistry that appeared in "Bloody Valentine," there are plenty of people who believe that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are an item.

What do you think of the Life & Style report? Do you think Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are a couple? If so, do you think Brian is smart to want to keep his kids away from the rapper?

