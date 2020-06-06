Gregg Popovich & # 39; ashamed as a white person & # 39; to see & # 39; lynching & # 39; by George Floyd

When Spurs coach Gregg Popovich saw George Floyd's death on video, it reminded him of what he had seen in history books. I did not expect to see it in 2020.

"I think I am ashamed as a white person to know that this can happen," Popovich said in a video on the Spurs' Twitter account. "Really seeing a lynching. We've all seen books, and you look in books and you see black people hanging from trees, and you're amazed. But we just saw it again. I never thought I'd see that, with my own eyes, in real time ".

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The four officers were fired.

"In a strange and counterintuitive way, I think the best teaching moment of this recent tragedy was the expression on (Chauvin's) face," Popovich said. "So that white people see how carefree, how informal, how daily their work is, so much so that they could just stick their left hand in their pocket and move their knee a bit to teach this person something of a kind of lesson, and that it was his right and his duty to do it, in his mind. "

"We have to be the ones who really speak to power, that we say it regardless of the consequences. We must not let anything go. Our country is in trouble and the basic reason is race."

Popovich said it is time for whites to help lead a change after "blacks have been bearing this burden for 400 years."

"The only reason this nation has progressed is because of the persistence, patience, and effort of blacks," he said. "The history of our nation from the beginning in many ways was a lie, and we continue to this day, mostly black and brown people, to try to make that lie a truth so that it is no longer a lie. And those Rights and privileges are enjoyed by people of color, just as we enjoy them.

"So we have to be, in my opinion, the ones who speak the truth to power, and call it, regardless of the consequences. We have to speak. We must not let anything happen."