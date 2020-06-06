Grand Princess passengers in SF-Mexico Cruise File Action Class class action over coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Passengers who sailed from the Bay Area to Mexico earlier this year on the Grand Princess cruise ship have filed a class action lawsuit, alleging that they were negligently exposed to the coronavirus.

The lawsuit filed against Princess Cruises and its parent company Carnival was on behalf of more than 2,000 passengers traveling on the Grand Princess when she left San Francisco for Mexico in early February.

At least 100 passengers on board hired COVID-19 and two people died.

The lawsuit claims that Carnival and Princess allowed potentially infected people on the cruise ship to share confined space with other passengers.

"Carnival and Princess allowed potentially infected people on the Mexico cruise to share confined spaces with other passengers, casually and callously exposing 2,500 passengers to serious illness from COVID-19," attorney Elizabeth Cabraser of the San Francisco Lieff law firm Cabraser, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Princess Cruises of Carnival said in a statement that the company does not comment on pending litigation, but added: "Our response throughout this process has focused on the well-being of our guests and crew within the parameters that were dictated to us. government agencies involved and the evolving medical understanding of this new disease. "

Passengers on another Grand Princess trip from San Francisco to Hawaii that took place in late February filed a separate lawsuit against Princess Cruises and Carnival in April.