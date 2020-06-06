google: United States Lean Towards Google Ad Business Breakdown: Report – Latest News

United States attorneys general investigating Alphabet Inc's Google for possible antitrust violations are leaning toward a breakdown of their ad technology business as part of an expected lawsuit, CNBC reported Friday, citing sources.

The Justice Department and almost all state attorneys general have opened investigations into allegations that Google has violated antitrust laws. The federal investigation focuses on search bias, advertising, and administration of Google's Android operating system.

Google shares rose 1.6% on the day.

Google spokeswoman Julie Tarallo McAlister said the company continued to collaborate with the Justice Department and the Texas attorney general's office.

"We have no updates or comments on speculation. The facts are clear: Our digital advertising products compete in a crowded industry with hundreds of rivals and technologies, and have helped reduce costs for advertisers and consumers," said Tarallo.

Reuters and others reported in mid-May that Texas-led state attorneys general will likely file an antitrust lawsuit against Google later this year. The Justice Department is also moving to file a case as early as this summer, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Google on Thursday announced several leadership changes, including expanding senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan's oversight for search engineering, in addition to developing the company's ad systems. Several antitrust complaints against Google focus on promoting the company for its own services in the search engine and how it charges for search ads. In his expanded role, Raghavan can control the entire canvas of Google's search engine, including organic results and ads.

Google, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc are undergoing a series of investigations into allegations that tech giants use their influence to unfairly defend their market share.

