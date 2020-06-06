Glenn Close and Jeff Goldblum to raise funds for homeless New Yorkers

WENN

An hour-long star-studded fundraiser live stream hosted by the nonprofit Care for the Homeless will take place on June 18 amid the ongoing pandemic.

Up News Info –

Glenn Close and Jeff Goldblum are among the stars joining the ambassador for "Care for the Homeless" Ben Vereen for a special fundraising live stream later this month, June 2020.

Wayne Brady, David Copperfield, Brian Stokes Mitchelland Chita Rivera will also appear during the hour-long Virtual Vereen and Friends event on June 18 at 6 p.m. ET will raise funds for the organization that helps homeless New Yorkers in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

Presented by award-winning Emmy television personality Cheryl WillsThe show will feature guests who will share stories about New Yorkers experiencing homelessness and honor CFH shelter and healthcare heroes who show up every day to help them.

Tickets are available online, with all funds directly benefiting the non-profit organization. For more information on the live show, click here.