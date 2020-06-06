George Floyd's life was celebrated at the memorial public service in North Carolina

Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images
Large crowds of mourners came out today to respect George Floyd, who lost his life to the Minneapolis Police Department, sparking a national protest.
A two-hour public visit was made in Raeford, about 25 miles from Fayetteville, where the 46-year-old man was born. Floyd also lived in Houston, Texas for a period, before heading to Minnesota.
The bereaved and the peaceful protesters lined the road outside the Cape Fear Conference B building, where inside Floyd's coffin the church was placed in the center of the lobby. Mourners were allowed to enter groups of 10 and asked to wear a mask, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to The Fayetteville ObserverThe peaceful crowds cheered as the men arrived on horseback, and when a caravan arrived for a local motorcycle club, all in honor of Floyd.
In a live broadcast of NBC News' second private memorial service, a choir sang the popular gospel song, "I Shall Wear a Crown," as masked men danced and sang to celebrate Floyd's life.
Earlier this week, the Hoke County Sheriff's Department issued a statement about the service, asking attendees to "respect the sensitivity of the family's time of pain," adding that the service "is about life. Mr. George Floyd lived and this is a time to embrace the family with expressions of love and kindness. "
Floyd's sister, Bridgett Floyd, is a Hoke County resident, according to the Raleigh WRAL news station.
Floyd will be buried Tuesday, June 9, in Houston, after viewing his body Monday at Fountain of Grace Church.
Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was videotaped kneeling on Floyd's neck, has been fired and arrested. He is being charged with second-degree murder, following an update to his original third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. The three officers who witnessed the incident without intervening: J.A. Keung, Thomas lane and Tou Thao – They have also been fired and arrested.
According to Minnesota state court records, the former officers each face two felony charges: second-degree aid and murder and second-degree aid and murder.