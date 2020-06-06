George Floyd's life was celebrated at the memorial public service in North Carolina

Large crowds of mourners came out today to respect George Floyd, who lost his life to the Minneapolis Police Department, sparking a national protest.

A two-hour public visit was made in Raeford, about 25 miles from Fayetteville, where the 46-year-old man was born. Floyd also lived in Houston, Texas for a period, before heading to Minnesota.

The bereaved and the peaceful protesters lined the road outside the Cape Fear Conference B building, where inside Floyd's coffin the church was placed in the center of the lobby. Mourners were allowed to enter groups of 10 and asked to wear a mask, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Fayetteville ObserverThe peaceful crowds cheered as the men arrived on horseback, and when a caravan arrived for a local motorcycle club, all in honor of Floyd.

In a live broadcast of NBC News' second private memorial service, a choir sang the popular gospel song, "I Shall Wear a Crown," as masked men danced and sang to celebrate Floyd's life.