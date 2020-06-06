George Floyd: Reddit Co-Founder Leaves Council and Asks for Black Replacement

Image copyright

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has resigned from the tech company's board and urged the company to replace him with a black candidate.

The tech entrepreneur has also vowed to use future earnings on his Reddit actions to "serve the black community."

In a series of tweets, he said he was doing it "like a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks him, 'What did you do?'

It follows days of American protests against police brutality and racial inequality.

Ohanian, who is married to black tennis champion Serena Williams, said he would donate $ 1 million (£ 800,000) to Camp Know Your Rights, a nonprofit organization started by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"I think resignation may be an act of leadership by people in power right now," he said in a video. "To all who fight to fix our broken nation: do not stop."

Ohanian founded the Reddit social media website 15 years ago with her college roommates Aaron Swartz and Steve Huffman.

He resigned from his daily duties in 2018, but has retained a position on the company's board until now.

Reddit promoted its first female board member, Porter Gale, last year.

But the website has come under fire for hosting forums promoting racist content. The company has banned groups like r / blackpeoplehate and alt-right r / MillionDollarExtreme. It has also "quarantined,quot; a pro-Trump forum, r / TheDonald, ensuring that its content does not appear in searches or recommendations on the website.

Earlier this week, several popular Reddit forums changed their access rights to private ones, or completely banned new posts, to protest against the company's hate speech policies. Former CEO Ellen K Pao also criticized her former employer in a tweet, saying, "You can't say (Black Lives Matter) when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hatred all day long."

