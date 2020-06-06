General Dynamics Delivers Unmanned Ground Vehicles to the British Army

General Dynamics Land Systems – UK has delivered two fully electric 8 × 8 Multi-Purpose Tactical Transport (MUTT) Unmanned Electric Vehicles (UGVs) to the British Army.

Along with the delivery of these UGVs, which took place in April 2020, General Dynamics Land Systems – UK will provide training for new operators, training for maintainers, in-service support, tools and maintenance parts, including a fully compatible helpdesk.

Carew Wilks, Vice President and General Manager, General Dynamics Land Systems – UK, said: “This platoon robotic vehicle contract award is an acknowledgment of General Dynamics Land Systems extensive efforts to meet the needs of the Armed Forces throughout the world with innovative solutions for the changing landscape. of the modern battlefield. We look forward to supporting the British Army in maximizing the outstanding capabilities that MUTT offers. "

Providing wheeled and tracked variants, the MUTT is a rugged and reliable small unit force multiplier that provides increased capabilities on the battlefield. As a robotic follower of small units without a controller, lighten the load in different combat operations. As a remote or teleoperated teammate, it provides distancing from threats or a greater projection of combat power.

The MUTT is designed to evolve easily to accommodate new payloads, including intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and recognition (ISTAR) and lethality, and proven levels of enhanced autonomy that we are already implementing elsewhere.