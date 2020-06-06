Fury vs. Wilder 3 could happen in Macao in November or December, says Bob Arum

Bob Arum is confident that a third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder can take place at the end of the year with spectators, with Macao and Australia floating as possible options to organize the fight.

The first meeting between the two ended in an exciting and controversial draw in December 2018. Fury then claimed Wilder's WBC heavyweight title with a seven-round demolition in Las Vegas in February.

Initially, a third meeting was scheduled in July, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement.

Since then, talks centered on a unification fight between Fury and British compatriot Anthony Joshua, who owns the WBA, WBO and IBF belts and saw his scheduled fight with Kubrat Pulev delayed due to the health crisis in COVID-19.

However, the completion of the trilogy with Wilder still seems to be the focus of Arum.

"When we postponed the fight in July, we moved it to October," the promoter told Sky Sports. "So I called Fury and told him to forget about October. We will try to do it in November or December. We are moving forward."

"Perhaps Macao, which needs to attract customers and has tremendous protocols. They have had no cases of coronavirus for months.

"There are six major casino properties in Macao.

"We have spoken to them. They are ready to contribute money for Fury's fight against Wilder in November or December. We are waiting to see if the Macao authorities will allow an event with full spectators in November or December."

"Our friends in Australia are talking about making this fight, probably in Sydney. That is a possibility."

Arum also spoke about the possibility of the fight being held again in Las Vegas, where there is a potential new venue at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Raiders.

"Maybe we can do it with full attendance at the Raiders' new stadium in Las Vegas," added Arum. "Maybe we could do it with 20,000 or 30,000 people (later in the year).

"I can't tell you where, but I'm pretty sure we'll have this event in November or December.

"We are not sleeping. We are working hard to make it happen."