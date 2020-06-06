French army says it killed top Qaeda leader in Africa

That same year, the group, now known as Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, expanded its area of ​​operation beyond Algeria, a movement it signaled by shooting a group of French hikers in Mauritania.

Soon, Mr. Droukdal's katibas or battalions were operating in Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Tunisia and Libya.

The group financed itself by kidnapping foreigners and extracting ransoms from their governments. In just five years, as of 2008, the group earned $ 91 million.

Filled with cash in 2012, Droukdal's infantry soldiers, along with two other rebel groups, invaded northern Mali and managed to seize the northern half of the country, a territory they ruled as much as Islamic State militants would rule more. late swaths of Iraq and Syria.

That marked an important point for the group, as Mr. Droukdal's men and his associates clung to a piece of territory the size of Afghanistan for almost a year, until the French army launched a ground invasion to retrieve it in 2013.

It also marked the beginning of a series of internal cracks. Moktar Belmoktar, who had led one of Mr. Droukdal's most active battalions, sent a scathing letter announcing that he was creating his own terrorist group and that he would be in direct contact with Al Qaeda, who was no longer interested in informing Mr. Droukdal. , whom he portrayed as a nosy middle manager.

The deeper it sank in sub-Saharan Africa, the greater the internal difficulties faced by Mr. Droukdal's group. Its commanders were all light-skinned Arabs, but its recruits included an increasing number of Malian, Nigerian, Senegalese, and dark-skinned Nigerians who began to resent the leadership.