four children killed in Townsville road accident one injured Queensland News

Four young children were killed when the car they were in crashed in Townsville, North Queensland, in the early hours of this morning.

Police say emergency crews were called to the corner of Duckworth Street and Bayswater Road in Garbutt just before 4:30 a.m.

The four children are believed to be between 8 and 12 years old.

The driver, also a young man, was the sole survivor of the accident.

He was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.