Former hotel becomes a refuge for those who lost their homes during the protests – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A former Sheraton hotel, close to sight of last week's Minneapolis fires, is being used in a completely unique way.

In the midst of passion, in the midst of destruction, are the victims of harm.

Abu Bakr remembered it well: his car was set on fire.

"I go and look and it's my car, inside my car it's on fire, there really was nothing I could do about it," he said.

Bakr joined a peaceful demonstration against racism when his car was set on fire.

The loss of the car itself, but it was also her home.

"I have been experiencing homelessness for years, originally since 2008, it was my first experience when my mother passed away," he said.

Now you have found refuge here at the former Midtown Sheraton Hotel.

The hotel is at the heart of the damage, but last week, volunteers rushed to make it a place for homeless people to get to safety.

"By offering homes here we were able to protect the space and protect the residents as well," said organizer Rosemary Fister.

She said the hotel owner allowed volunteers to use the location for people in need of shelter, keeping them safe from fires and safer from COVID-19. "This is extremely unique, this is a resident-led effort and there has been a lot of support from the community," he said.

There are 200 people living inside; 300 more are on a waiting list.

Abdul Aziz was able to get one of the rooms. "I feel like I'm safe, I have food, a roof over my head, a clean shirt," he said.

He said that resources have already changed lives. "Yesterday they offered me a job," he said.

Residents say having their own space makes it easier to organize their lives and look for work.

Bakr said: "I hope this can be an asset to the community and help people who are vulnerable."

Organizers say they hope to keep this as a sanctuary for now. They say they have some legal hurdles to overcome, but they are hopeful.

The entire operation is run by volunteers from the community.

The coordinators say they have had groups across the country communicate by saying they would like to create a similar model.