Firefighters try to save the historic Art Deco theater in San Lorenzo – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LORENZO (Up News Info SF) – More than 40 firefighters were on the scene of a fire at the historic Lorenzo Theater in the unincorporated community of Alameda County of San Lorenzo, but now in defensive operations, the Department said Friday night. County Fire Department.

The Alameda County Fire Department received the call about the fire at 16080 Hesperian Boulevard in San Lorenzo around 5:30 p.m.

The Twitter account first tweeted about the fire shortly after 6 p.m. The department said crews were pulling appliances out of possible collapse zones.

Firefighters staged at the former San Lorenzo theater for a fire on Hesperian Avenue. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/3hXxfbvJ2G – Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 6, 2020

The account later posted a video showing firefighters fighting defensive fire from outside the building.

Breaking: Today at 5:30 p.m., Alameda County firefighters are on scene for a fire at the old San Lorenzo theater in San Lorenzo. The crews are actively fighting the fire. Please avoid the area. The media area will be at the corner of Paseo Grande and Hesperian Blvd. pic.twitter.com/J737jF6NXw – Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 6, 2020

The public is advised to avoid the area.

According to its website, the Lorenzo Theater opened in 1947. The 700-seat single-screen theater has a classic art deco style on its facade.

The non-profit organization Lorenzo Theater Foundation was formed in 1999 to work for its preservation and restoration.

The 73-year-old theater closed in 1982, according to cinematreasures.org, which also says the theater was designated as a California Historic Resource in 2001.