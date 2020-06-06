Federal judge in Denver orders police to stop firing projectiles at peaceful protesters

A federal judge in Denver issued an order Friday night limiting the use of chemical weapons and non-lethal projectiles by the Denver Police Department on protesters, saying that protecting First Amendment rights was more important than protecting buildings.

"The threat to physical security and freedom of expression outweighs the threat to property," wrote United States District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson.

Jackson issued an 11-page ruling Friday night after four protesters filed a lawsuit, calling for a temporary restraining order against aggressive police action. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Denver District Court had been transferred to federal court.

"I believe that the plaintiffs have established a high probability that the defendant violated the plaintiffs' First Amendment right to freedom of expression," Jackson wrote in the ruling.

The court ordered the police in the protests "to use chemical weapons or projectiles of any kind against people who participate in peaceful protests or demonstrations."

Jackson said the plaintiffs, in their filing, established that some police officers have been indiscriminately shooting at peaceful protesters, including aiming their fire at people's heads and groins.

But Jackson acknowledged that police need the ability to protect themselves, so he set guidelines on when police officers can use non-lethal weapons against protesters.

For example, a captain or a higher ranking officer must approve its use after that commander has witnessed specific acts of violence or destruction of property that justify that level of force. He prohibited police from aiming at people's heads, necks or backs and said that police cannot fire indiscriminately at a crowd.

Other measurements in the order include:

Non-Denver officers shall not use any demonstration of force or weapon beyond what Denver itself authorizes its own officers.

their body worn cameras record at all times and cannot intentionally obstruct

Upon reaching a decision, the court reviewed video evidence of numerous incidents in which officers used pepper spray on protesters who were peaceful and not involved in violence or destructive behavior, according to the ruling.

"People have the absolute right to demonstrate and protest the actions of government officials, including police officers. It is one of the many freedoms on which this country was built, ”Jackson said in the ruling.

Jackson, noting that the police have to do "a very difficult and often thankless job," said that "the difficulty is trying to draw an enforceable line that allows police officers to use appropriate means to respond to violence and destroying property without crossing the line with freedom of expression and abusing those who wish to exercise it. "

Representatives of the Denver Police Department could not be reached for comment Friday night.