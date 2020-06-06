FBI seeks photos and videos of "violent instigators,quot; in last week's riots – Up News Info

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying "violent instigators,quot; who looted and burned buildings during the turmoil nights last week following the death of George Floyd.

Twice this week, the FBI's Minneapolis office tweeted a request for videos and photos of people involved in the violence. In a statement, the FBI says that while it respects the First Amendment's right to protest, it must also prosecute those who violated federal law.

The tweets provided a link to an FBI page, where citizens can give advice. Citizens can also call for suggestions by calling 1-800-225-5324.

Send videos and photos of violent acts during last week's protests in the Twin Cities to https://t.co/FbTjuH3n1Q. pic.twitter.com/0kgxv0dCI6 – FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) June 4, 2020

The riots in the Twin Cities left hundreds of buildings damaged and burned. Several buildings were totally destroyed. The first estimates of property damage in Minneapolis alone are more than $ 55 million.

The riots occurred amid many peaceful protests over Floyd's death on Memorial Day at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Video of the fatal encounter on the cell phone showed former officer Derek Chauvin with his knee to Floyd's neck as the 46-year-old man lay face down, handcuffed and begging for mercury.

Chauvin faces second-degree murders and other charges. Three other former officers have now been charged with aiding and abetting the murder.

In the days following the riots, bands of volunteers have worked to clean up the Twin Cities, offering free food and supplies to those in the community affected by the closings.