Eve faces a backlash over her racial conversation with her white husband

Eve says that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, have been having "very uncomfortable,quot; conversations about the breed since the police killed George Floyd on May 25, and massive protests ensued.

In a preview clip for next Tuesday's episode of The conversation, Eve explained that she suffered "a violent reaction,quot; when she spoke about her personal life. Eve says that people brightened her up in the comment section criticizing the fact that she and her husband had never spoken about race relations before.

Eve said that she and her man have had many conversations about the breed over the years, however these days the discussions have been more heated and emotional. The former performance artist said the nation is currently in one of its most challenging moments, and that's why she said this time was particularly difficult.

Eve is currently married to the 47-year-old businessman, Cooper, whom she married in 2014. She is the stepmother of their four children from another marriage.

This is not the first time that Eve has become political. Amid Kanye West's controversial comments in which he referred to slavery as an "option,quot; during an interview with TMZ, Eve was one of the entertainment figures who criticized the rapper.

In 2018, during an episode of The conversationEve claimed she felt she was "so disrespectful,quot; when Kanye claimed that "400 years of slavery,quot; was an option. Eve said, during the segment, that she couldn't understand how a black man in Chicago would have "these ideas."

Around the same time, Kanye West described himself in the mainstream press as a "freethinker," and Eve also disagreed with these comments. The conversation The co-host said that a person must have facts and evidence to support ideas.

As previously reported, Kanye West was criticized in the press and by other artists when he referred to slavery as an "option." Of course, Kanye was primarily concerned with the subject of beliefs and mentality, rather than actual slavery.



