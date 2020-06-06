Eva Marcille is proud of Mike Sterling, who is committed to helping peaceful protesters

Eva Marcille told her fans that her husband, Mike Sterling, is committed to helping peaceful protesters. Look at the message he republished on his social media account.

& # 39; #RP @miketsterling I want everyone to know that I will be spending more time in my birthplace, Texas, and I will join Cochran Firm Houston and Managing Partner Larry Taylor (@larrytaylorii) to help peaceful protesters and do everything what you can. I can lend my voice for real legislative change in Texas. The fight continues. @cochranfirmtx

#cochrantexas #sterlingsaysso, "Eva captioned her post.

Eva fans and fans told her that she had a great man by her side and made sure to praise him in the comments.

Someone said, "Good for you, because Porsha will want to use her protest against you," and another follower posted this message: "@evamarcille, you became a true King." God bless you and yours always. "

Another follower said: ‘😪😪We have to continue this fight for all the people who have lost their lives due to police brutality. We all have to do better as human beings together, primarily for our black families who have no chance. We appreciate your voice. "

Another follower said, "Whoa, I didn't know your husband was from Texas! Awesome! Welcome home! & # 39;

A commenter posted: ‘God bless you Mike Sterling. Mrs. Eva God has blessed you with a good gurl man and not like the Whitney Houston type mom at Waiting To Exhale was trying to pawn her on. But he is a good man, Savannah. "

Not too long ago, Eva shared a video of Mike Sterling addressing the murder of George Floyd. She couldn't be more proud of him. Eva has always been supporting Mike, and she also made this very publicly by posting her achievements on her platform.



