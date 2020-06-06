ESPNs Maria Taylor: Drew Brees' apology NOT accepted – & # 39; racist & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

ESPN analyst Maria Drew is going viral this morning, after she REFUSES to accept NFL star Drew Brees' apology.

Drew Brees, who has made racially callous comments before and is a personal friend of Donald Trump, is currently under fire for ignoring the death of George Floyd. The New Orleans Saints quarterback was caught using a "racist dog whistle,quot; to distract people from the Black Lives Matter protests.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR