Erica Mena asks fans to donate to Breonna Taylor's family: it should have been her birthday

Erica Mena remembers Breonna Taylor whose birthday should have been. He also asked fans to donate for his family and to continue to call for justice.

A follower said, "Happy birthday #BreonnaTaylor,quot; Please slide in and learn how you can donate to her family and help her do justice. "

Someone else said, "Happy birthday, #breonnataylor," may the Lord continue to watch over you and your family. "

One commenter wrote: ‘Happy birthday to a life you were taking long before the time was right. I have the impression that she has already had a funeral and has no children, why are we supposed to donate to the family? That's all adults. They see the amount of money that the Floyd family generated from GREED now allows them to jump into the car hour and take advantage of the death of a loved one. "

A follower said, ‘@govandybeshear, why haven't you arrested the 3 officers who still senselessly killed Breonna Taylor? What are you waiting for? WE DEMAND JUSTICE !!! #breonnataylor ".

Erica also addressed another important topic on her social media account.

Someone said, "When I put this on, people call me a racist and tell me I don't care about the blacks in this world and that shit. I'm going to outer space. I'll pick you up on the way."

One commenter noted this: "And yet no one protesting them smh this world is not yet 'awakened'.

Someone else got this message for Erica: ‘Please note that every time you post something else on the topic in question, you are saying it, but what about me. It's not about you right now, it's about BLACK LIVES! How are you going to say let's not forget about immigration and the people it was affecting forgot it? Guess what, we don't forget our oppression! We got up and said "no more,quot; with all due respect, and I say it with love and so much appreciation that we don't ask. "

Ad

Erica recently impressed her fans with a video she shared on her social media account. In the video, George Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd said that her dad changed the world.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

one