Eleven hospitalized, two missing

Two people are unknown and 11 others are in hospital after a fire ripped through a house in Tyaak, in central Victoria, overnight.

Emergency crews were alerted to the fire at the two-bedroom house in the rural community 100 km north of Melbourne around 11:40 p.m.

The fire spread rapidly and it took 15 fire crews over two hours to extinguish.

Dozens of firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which quickly traversed the two-bedroom weather board property. (9News)

There are believed to have been 13 people inside the house when the fire started.

Eleven people were injured in the fire, including children, and all were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Two people, believed to be children, remain missing.

A rescue helicopter helped transport the wounded to the hospital. (9News)

One of the wounded is loaded into an ambulance by emergency workers. (9News)

Images from the scene show rescue helicopters and ambulances transporting the wounded to the hospital.