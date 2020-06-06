Election in the United States Donald Trump Biden achieves the United States presidential nomination

Joe Biden the US Democratic presidential nomination has been formally awarded. USA, preparing him for a resounding challenge to the president Donald trump That will unfold in the unprecedented context of a pandemic, economic collapse, and civil unrest.

The former vice president has effectively been the leader of his party since his last rival in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders, ended his campaign in April. But Biden brought together the 1,991 delegates needed to become the candidate after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Biden reached the threshold three days after the primaries because several states, overwhelmed by a large increase in mail ballots, took days to tabulate the results. Analyst teams from The Associated Press then analyzed the votes in individual congressional districts. Democrats award most delegates to the party's national convention based on results in individual congressional districts.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden holds his notes as he speaks to clergy and community leaders at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, June 1, 2020. (AP)

Biden now has 1,993 delegates, and contests remain in eight states and three U.S. territories.

The moment was met with little traditional fanfare as the nation faces overlapping crises. While Biden began venturing further this week, the coronavirus pandemic has largely confined him to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, for much of the past three months.

The country faces the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression. And civil unrest dating back to the 1960s has erupted in dozens of cities after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and begging for air.

It is a confluence of events that no leader of the United States has faced in modern times, which has been made even more complicated by a president who has sometimes antagonized protesters and is eager to bring the fight to Biden.

Biden spent 36 years in the Senate before becoming Barack Obama's vice president. This is Biden's third 77-year run for the presidency and his success in capturing the Democratic nomination was fueled by strong support from black voters.

He finished an embarrassing fourth place in Iowa's overwhelmingly white caucuses that started the nomination process in February. Biden fared slightly better in the New Hampshire primary, where his position was so low that he left the state before the polls closed on Election Night to rally black voters in South Carolina.

His rebound started in the most diverse groups in Nevada, but solidified in South Carolina, where Biden stomped on Sanders, his closest rival, by nearly 29 points. He followed that up with a dominating performance three days later during the Super Tuesday contests, taking 9 of the 13 states.

Donald Trump outside the church (AAP) (AAP)

Biden's strong performance in states like North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Texas reinforced his status as a Democratic candidate of choice for African-American voters, but the relationship has not been without its tough times. After a tense exchange with an influential black radio host, Biden received strong criticism for suggesting that the African-American voters who still decide between him and Trump "are not black."

That comment, and the protests that have spread across the country, have increased pressure on Biden to choose an African-American running mate. He has already vowed to elect a woman as a vice presidential candidate.