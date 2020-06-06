Drew Brees tells Donald Trump that the protests during the national anthem & # 39; have never been about the flag & # 39;

Drew Brees wrote to President Donald Trump on Friday night that kneeling before the national anthem "has never been,quot; on the American flag.

"Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders of the black community, I realize that this is not a problem with the American flag. It never has been," Brees wrote in his Instagram feed. "We can no longer use the flag to alienate people or distract them from the real problems facing our black communities."

"We must stop talking about the flag and turn our attention to the real problems of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial and prison reform," Brees wrote.

Brees' post was a response to what Trump tweeted about him earlier in the evening. The president wrote that Brees should not have "taken up,quot; what he said on Wednesday, that "he could never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country,quot; by not representing the anthem. Trump also wrote: "There are other things you can protest about, but not our Great American Flag: DON'T KNEE!"

Brees issued two public apologies Thursday for his comments to Yahoo Finance, and he also apologized to his Saints teammates at a previously scheduled team meeting.

Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players have been consistently criticized by Trump for kneeling to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S. USA, saying they do not respect the flag and the US Army. USA The protests started with Kaepernick in 2016, the year Trump was elected.

After Brees made his remarks Wednesday, Twitter users posted images of the quarterback and his family posing for photos with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the game for this year's College Football Playoff title in New Orleans. The posts were primarily visual statements criticizing Brees for associating with the president.