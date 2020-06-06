Drew Brees Donald Trump Schools Explain Why He Apologized For Saying Kneeling Is Disrespectful

When Colin Kaepernick knelt in 2016, he made it very clear what his intentions were. Drew Brees came under fire earlier this week after he said he would never support anyone who did not respect the flag, he changed his stance, to Donald Trump's dismay.

NFL players joined their colleague Colin as they knelt down during the singing of the National Anthem at soccer games. Colin was later released from his team and has since been banned by the industry.

There are many people who made a silent and peaceful demonstration of activism on systematic racism and police brutality on things that did not happen. The main point of the anti-kneeling party was that it was disrespectful to the men and women who serve this country in the military.

This is Drew's point during an interview that he mentioned the potential to kneel once the season begins.

After being schooled by other New Orleans Saints players and many people on social media, Brees admitted he was wrong and now sees the message behind the move.

Donald, who is a big fan of the player, visited his favorite social media website to say: ‘I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he is truly one of the best quarterbacks, but he should not have resumed his original stance of honoring our magnificent American flag. OLD GLORY must be revered, appreciated and elevated. "

He went on to say that he should not kneel.

See this post on Instagram To @realdonaldtrump Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders of the black community, I realize that this is not a problem with the American flag. It has never been We can no longer use the flag to alienate or distract people from the real problems facing our black communities. We did it in 2017, and unfortunately I brought it with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and turn our attention to the real problems of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial and prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation's history! If not now, then when? We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must recognize the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into practice. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require of all of us. A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on June 5, 2020 at 7:10 p.m. PDT

No one was surprised that Trump doubled down, but many were when Brees took the time to address him through an open letter where he was adamant.

Then he asked the white community to help the black community by recognizing problems and finding solutions.



