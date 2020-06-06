Donald Trump dragged for claiming that George Floyd is happy in & # 39; heaven & # 39; during Jobs's report speech

WENN

The president is criticized for allegedly saying "this is a great day for George" because the amount of unemployment drops, but that is not really the case.

Donald trump Once again it has sparked public anger after mentioning George Floyd during his speech on the job. On Friday, June 5, the president told the press that the number of unemployment in the USA. USA It fell slightly to 13.3%.

In his speech, Trump suggested that George should be happy in heaven now. "Hopefully George is looking down right now and he says this is a great thing that is happening in our country," he said. "This is a great day for him, it is a great day for everyone. This is a great day for everyone. This is a great day in terms of equality."

However, some media outlets falsely reported that Trump suggested that George should be happy in heaven because the amount of unemployment decreased, while actually mentioning the 46-year-old African-American man when speaking of the importance of equality in the police.

"Equality of justice under the law must mean that all Americans are treated equally at every encounter with the police, regardless of race, color, gender, or creed. They have to be treated fairly by the police," Trump said. "We cannot let that happen." It was then that he made George's reference.

However, people soon reached out to the president for foolishly mentioning George in his employment speech, with a tweet: "Totally objectionable using George Floyd's memory to celebrate unemployment figures. Globally, people are crying his death, there is so much pain. " fueled division and fueled hatred. He is morally bankrupt. "

Another wrote in disbelief: "Imagine that it is so dense that I would suggest that George Floyd was 'looking down and saying this is something great that is happening in our country' as peaceful protesters are beaten and gassed because it was murdered".

"Just when you think Trump can't say anything more offensive, he comes out with these stupid disgusting comments about George Floyd" looking down. "It's grotesque, disgusting without measure," added someone else.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also weighed in on Trump's mention of George in his speech, calling the President saying: "We are talking about a man who was brutally murdered for an act of unnecessary violence … for the President to try to put any Another word on George Floyd's lips, I honestly think it's despicable. "

He continued: "And the fact that he did it the day black unemployment increased, Hispanic unemployment increased, black youth unemployment skyrocketed, it tells you everything you need to know about this man."