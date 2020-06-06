Doja Cat Donates $ 100,000 to Justice for Breonna Taylor Fund

Friday would have been Breonna Taylor's 27thth birthday. Many people around the world have been showing their support by demanding that you get the justice you deserve. Many celebrities have also been using their platforms to discuss their case as they encourage fans to help keep Breonna's name alive.

Doja Cat shared with her followers that she made a $ 100,000 donation to the fund being used to help Breonna get the justice she deserves.

Doja took to Instagram and said, "Happy birthday to the beautiful Breonna Taylor, who would have celebrated her 27th birthday today. I am donating $ 100,000 to the Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund, and I invite all of you to honor and celebrate her with me by donating what is possible and signing your petition."

Like us previously The Breonna Taylor family is reportedly seeking to have the officers responsible for her death fired and charged.

She was killed in March inside her home by agents. Her family filed a lawsuit, which stated that Breonna and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thought they were being robbed, and in defense, Kenneth fired his registered weapon. Officers fired their weapons and fatally shot Breonna. The family alleges that the officers were dressed in civilian clothing and did not identify themselves before entering the department.

Last month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they opened an investigation into the shooting.

Breonna has unfortunately become one of the many black lives that were taken at the hands of the police. The numerous protests around the world are in response to these unnecessary killings.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94