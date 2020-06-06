Diana Ross's daughter is reluctant to sing in a new movie for fear of being compared to a legendary mother

WENN

Tracee Ellis Ross reveals that she was initially afraid to show her voice in & # 39; The High Note & # 39; Because she's afraid of being compared to her Motown star mom.

Diana Ross came down to tears after listening to the daughter Tracee Ellis Ross& # 39; songs from his next movie "The high note"

The 47-year-old "Blackish"The star is ready to appear as a singer Grace Davis in the new movie and, speaking to the British newspaper Daily Mail, opened up about hit producer "I'm Coming Out" 's reaction to his vocal recordings.

While Diana hadn't seen the movie at the time of the conversation, Tracee recalled, "I picked it up and we sat in my car. We were holding hands and crying as the songs played. It was a special moment."

While the star received Diana's approval, she confessed that "she thought it was unfair to be asked to sing" for fear of being compared to her Motown legend mother.

However, she reflected that it was easy for her to distance herself from the "Chain Reaction" star in the studio, because Diana always kept her music and family life separate.

"My mother recorded while we were sleeping, so she could be available when we were awake," he said. "So I couldn't sit and sleep in a recording studio."

"I knew where the microphone was, but I didn't know what the controls were for. For heaven's sake, does anyone just press the red button?" she joked

Tracee performs six numbers in the film, also starring Dakota Johnson, which is available digitally now.