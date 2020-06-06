Devin Clark kneels in support of Black Lives Matter protests during fighter performances at UFC 250

Devin Clark was determined to make a statement at UFC 250.

While he did that by earning his second straight victory with a unanimous decision over Alonzo Menifield, what resonates on social media is what he did before and after the fight.

The 30-year-old South Dakota light heavyweight knelt and raised his fist during his presentation by Bruce Buffer in support of the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of the former Minneapolis Police Derek Chauvin on May 25.

Clark and Menifield, whose father was killed by Los Angeles police, had an entertaining fight that saw Clark having to overcome a possible orbital fracture to overcome his opponent on the road to victory.

After the decision was announced in his favor, Clark again showed solidarity with the protests by raising a fist with his team in the Octagon.

The deaths of George, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery sparked protests against police brutality and racism in the United States and around the world. Those protests have now reached the UFC Octagon, where Clark wanted to make sure he made his position strong and clear.