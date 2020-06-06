Denver weather sets a record temperature Friday with a scorching 96 degrees.

Incredibly warm weather continues in Northeast Colorado, where some new record temperatures set, including Denver, on Friday.

The temperature at Denver International Airport, the location of the city's official reading station, reached 96 degrees at 3:36 pm, according to the National Weather Service, breaking the city's previous record mark of 95 degrees established in 2018.

A new high temperature was also set for June 5 in Akron, reaching 98 degrees and breaking the previous mark of 97 since 1938.

The normal high temperature in Denver right now is 79 degrees. Denver's warm weather will continue on Saturday with a 90-degree forecast.

