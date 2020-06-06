Denver man sentenced to federal prison for illegal possession of firearm.

A Denver man has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jalonni Alexander Moore was sentenced Thursday and will also serve three years of supervised release, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney's office in Colorado.

Moore was involved in a shooting in downtown Denver at 15th and Market streets on March 10, 2019, according to the facts contained in a plea agreement. Denver officers found a large crowd in the center of the scene, and several people had been shot, including Moore.

Vayron García, 25, died at the scene of a gunshot wound.

Moore was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. At the hospital, police found a loaded pistol in the vehicle where Moore had been sitting. Moore later admitted to firing the weapon at the scene, according to the press release.