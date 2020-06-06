Dance Moms spin-off canceled and Abby Lee Miller fired from future shows over alleged racist remarks

Abby Lee Miller rose to fame for her tough ways of training dancers. It's been in the headlines many times, but it looks like this may be the straw that broke the glass.

After Abby Lee Miller posted and deleted a box for Black Out Tuesday, a mother called her and said Abby spoke racially callous words to her daughter.

Adriana Smith said: "A statement that comes to mind to this day during my time at DMS8 is,quot; I know you grew up in HOOD with just a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64, don't be stupid.

After Smith made his statement, many other dance moms presented similar stories.

Abby issued an apology saying, in part: ‘I deeply understand and regret the way my words have affected and hurt those around me, particularly those in the black community. For Kamryn, Adriana and anyone else who has hurt, I am so sorry. I understand that racism can come not only from hatred, but also from ignorance. No matter what the cause is, it's harmful and it's my fault. "

Adriana made it clear through social networks that she does not accept Abby's apologies because they were not genuine.

Now Lifetime is cutting all ties to the woman who also spent time in jail.

See this post on Instagram ❌❌⁉️‼ ️🗣 Right now, I don't accept Abby's apology because her apology was not sincere. My daughter and I have yet to hear from Abby Lee Miller. Also, she didn't even bother to tag me or Kamryn in her post. How else would we know that he apologized? My friends and colleagues informed me of the apology. How sincere can it be? What happened to a phone call or at least a personal direct message? Her failure to properly address me and my daughter personally points to the fact that she is false. My purpose with my original post was to share my story and how it negatively impacted my daughter and resonated with many others due to the distressing times in our country. At this point, this is bigger than Kamryn and me. It is about the potential effect it has on the future of dance and the negative and stereotypical influences on young and aspiring dancers of color. • • • I firmly believe that if Abby really regretted it, she would have apologized a year ago when she exposed my 7-year-old daughter to her FIRST account of racism. So, no, I don't accept your apology. I also fully support and support Nia, Camryn and Nicaya, as well as anyone else who has been a victim of racism at the hands of Abby Lee Miller or in the industry. • • #apologynotaccepted # 🙅🏾‍♀️ #kickrocks ✌🏾 A post shared by Adriana Smith (@dancemomadriana) in June 5, 2020 at 7:05 a.m. PDT

A virtual dance series that was announced in April is no longer on the channel's list.

Also, if the Dance Moms are renewed, Miller will not be part of it.

If Lifetime chooses to give the series another season, it wouldn't be the first time that Abby has been missing.

In 2017, online quotas were released while she was serving a prison sentence of 20 fraud charges before being released in 2018.



