Dallas Opera postpones opening night from October to March – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Opera postpones the opening night from October 9 to March 5 and cuts its 2020-21 season from five productions to four.

The company said Thursday that Verdi's "Don Carlo,quot;, which was canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will replace Wagner's "Lohengrin,quot; next season and Gluck's Orpheus ed Euridice has been removed.

The Dallas Opera season will open with the world premiere of composer Joby Talbot's "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly,quot; with a libretto by Gene Scheer. The season, which also includes Mozart's "Le Nozze di Figaro (Figaro's Marriage)" and Puccini's "Tosca," has been cut from 24 performances to 15.

CEO Ian Derrer said the company lost $ 1.6 million in projected revenue due to canceled performances in 2019-20. The company said five administrative employees are being laid off, six full-time positions will change part-time and two will be laid off, reducing full-time administrative and artistic staff from 40 to 26.

