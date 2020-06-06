Dallas Cowboys release "Protest for Progress,quot; video on social injustice – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

"These conversations, which started two years ago and are currently ongoing, have served to educate the organization and its actors on the magnitude of the systemic problem of racism and to offer ways to find the best ways to effect change," a summary for the Video is read online.
The players collaborated with seven city police chiefs, eight judges, social service leaders, and attorneys.
The video statement, the first in a series, began and is being led by the team's players.
Here is a list of people who partnered with players in their goal of "finding ways to reform, unify the police and the community, restore hope and dignity, tackle systemic racism, and achieve greater impact."
Judges
Judge Stephanie Mitchell (Dallas)
Judge Dominique Collins (Dallas)
Judge Héctor Garza (Dallas)
Judge Julia Hayes (Dallas)
Judge Lisa Green (Dallas
Judge Angela King (Dallas)
Laura Montes (Dallas-for Judge Dan Patterson)
Judge Corinne Mason (Collin County)
Police chiefs
Chief David Brown (former Dallas)
Chief Steve Dye (ex Grand Prairie)
Chief Renee Hall (Dallas)
Chief Brian Harvey (Allen)
Boss Mitch Bates (Garland)
Chief Derick Miller (Carrollton)
Chief John Bruce (Frisco)
County / City Attorney
Larry Casto, Dallas City Attorney
Chris Caso, Dallas City Attorney
John Creuzot, Dallas County Criminal District Attorney
Community organizations and leaders
Grand Prairie Police Department
Grand Prairie Police Youth Boxing Program
Salvation Army
Door Unlock – Christina Melton Crain
Stay together
Jeff Taylor – Contract Lobbyist for the Poor and Former Chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board (Arizona)
Momentum coffee