Dallas Cowboys release "Protest for Progress,quot; video on social injustice – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Dallas Cowboys have released a video statement reflecting their stance on what he calls "recent tragedies,quot; in the country.

"These conversations, which started two years ago and are currently ongoing, have served to educate the organization and its actors on the magnitude of the systemic problem of racism and to offer ways to find the best ways to effect change," a summary for the Video is read online.

The players collaborated with seven city police chiefs, eight judges, social service leaders, and attorneys.

The video statement, the first in a series, began and is being led by the team's players.

Here is a list of people who partnered with players in their goal of "finding ways to reform, unify the police and the community, restore hope and dignity, tackle systemic racism, and achieve greater impact."

Judges

Judge Stephanie Mitchell (Dallas)

Judge Dominique Collins (Dallas)

Judge Héctor Garza (Dallas)

Judge Julia Hayes (Dallas)

Judge Lisa Green (Dallas

Judge Angela King (Dallas)

Laura Montes (Dallas-for Judge Dan Patterson)

Judge Corinne Mason (Collin County)

Police chiefs

Chief David Brown (former Dallas)

Chief Steve Dye (ex Grand Prairie)

Chief Renee Hall (Dallas)

Chief Brian Harvey (Allen)

Boss Mitch Bates (Garland)

Chief Derick Miller (Carrollton)

Chief John Bruce (Frisco)

County / City Attorney

Larry Casto, Dallas City Attorney

Chris Caso, Dallas City Attorney

John Creuzot, Dallas County Criminal District Attorney

Community organizations and leaders

Grand Prairie Police Department

Grand Prairie Police Youth Boxing Program

Salvation Army

Door Unlock – Christina Melton Crain

Stay together

Jeff Taylor – Contract Lobbyist for the Poor and Former Chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board (Arizona)

Momentum coffee