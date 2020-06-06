Cynthia Erivo Shades Khloe Kardashian on her changing gaze with TikTok Video

WENN

Broadway revival star & # 39; The Color Purple & # 39; He seems to agree with a TikTok user who is roasting the different looks of the reality TV star by republishing the video.

Up News Info –

Cynthia Erivo apparently not a fan of Khloe Kardashian. The actress is among a group of people who criticize the changing aspect of the reality TV star, which is no longer a surprise to many social media users.

The English actress, who gained recognition for starring in the Broadway revival of "The Color Purple" from 2015 to 2017, has subtly shadowed the 35-year-old model by posting a TikTok video teasing "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star's different appearances over the years". Hilarious, "wrote the star of" Harriet "along with the clip on Twitter.

In the video, TikTok user Beverly Adaeze plays the role of a mother who is presented with four photos of Khloe on different occasions. Believing they are different people, Beverly comments, "Wow, your friends look so good," before a narrator tells her, "Mommy, they are all the same person."

Beverly refuses to believe, insisting, "These are four different people. You're telling me that this community of women I'm looking at is one person. You can't fool me." She continues: "They even look like different nationalities. They are not the same dear person, I tell you."

The TikTok user added in the caption of the video: "When you show your mother the new Khloe Kardashian."

The TikTok video, which was originally posted on May 25, has amassed over 150,000 likes and thousands of comments, with one person seemingly confused about Khloe's different looks. "Is he really the same person? I don't keep up with the Kardashians," asked one person.

The video was perhaps made in response to Khloe's recent photos showing the transformation of her hair. With a new hair color called "tan," she looked like a different person with darker bronze skin.

"Khloe Kardashian is getting a completely different person out of jail. Wow!" An Instagram user commented on his post. When another follower asked, "Why do you look so different in all your photos?" the mother of one sarcastically replied, "My weekly face transplant clearly."