Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill brought their daughters with them to the BLM protests – they explain why.

As fans know, Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill did not hesitate to join the Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place across the country following the mindless murder of George Floyd. With that said, the two also took their three daughters with them despite the danger.

Now, the RHOA stars explained why they made this decision.

It is no secret that a global pandemic is still occurring, so while people risk everything to fight for racial equality, parents who protect their children from the virus and volatile protests are natural.

However, Cynthia and Mike decided to join the peaceful protests with their youth by their side, pressing pause in quarantine.

During a new interview for HollywoodLife, the reality show star explained that: felt It felt so good to go out in the name of justice. Thereafter, the focus shifted from COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter. One of the things that surprised me the most was the people. There were so many people, all kinds of people … people distributed water to everyone and gave them snacks, antibacterials, masks, whatever they might need. "

Mike added that there were: ‘People carrying boxes to protests to make sure people stay hydrated during the march. I was impressed by love and compassion and only unity … I think our children also took us there too. "

As mentioned earlier, the entire family joined the fight against racism, Cynthia's 20-year-old daughter and Mike's 18 and 20-year-old daughters from separate relationships took to the streets alongside thousands of other protesters.

Ad

Cynthia explained through the same media outlet that & # 39; One of the reasons we really wanted to take our daughters, is not that they are not old enough to leave themselves, but we are still in a pandemic of course But we feel like we just need to go out and go see what happens for ourselves. Watching the news, it seemed like the world was going crazy. "



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0