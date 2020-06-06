Cynthia Bailey and her family participated in a peaceful protest: "It was emotional, but very inspiring,quot;

Cynthia Bailey and her family participated in a peaceful protest the other day. Look at the message he shared on his social media account. She has been very vocal on social media these days.

‘Our girls asked us to take them to a peaceful protest the other day. It was emotional, but very inspiring. So many people, so much support and so much love. It felt good to leave home for a while for this important cause. enough already👊🏾

@itsmikehill @kayylahill @noellerobinson @ lexb4reel @aaashlee #stoppolicebrutality, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘2020 will never be forgotten … 1992 neither! I think it was GREAT for you and Mike H. to take the girls to Experience this WORLD PROTEST! # RightOnMySistá✊🏽 ’

One commenter said, "I was going to say that I love women's hair." That blinded 😍😍 and then I realized it's you 🤣🤣 I think … ’

Another follower said: ‘So important that I love it, social distancing? Be careful, Cynthia and her beautiful family, "and one commenter posted this:"

Someone else said: ‘There is no need to change the word protest to peaceful. You can be alone. "

A follower said: ‘It is the Judicial, the Legislative and the Executive. But all we know is the Executive. That's the mayor or governor, and the president @yellopain ", and someone else posted this:" Listen to the rest of the lyrics on YouTube. YelloPain: my vote does not count *

A commenter posted: ‘For your information, explain how your vote really counts. The votes outside the presidential elections ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT "That is why they silence that information."

Cynthia recently wanted to clarify one thing on a social media account and shared this post about police brutality.

"We are not against the police, we are against police brutality,quot; -Al Sharpton # BLM #enoughisenough, "Cynthia captioned her post.

This also sparked a debate among fans: some people said they are anti-police.



