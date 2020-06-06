Crowds marching in Australia and Europe against police brutality

SYDNEY, Australia – Tens of thousands of Australians demonstrated in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in cities and small towns on Saturday, joining Americans protesting the death of an African American man, George Floyd, as they called for an end to the violence. systemic. racism in Australia and deaths of aborigines in police custody.
Despite warnings that they could be fined for defying coronavirus restrictions, protesters appeared wearing masks, posters with slogans such as "Australia is not innocent,quot; and shouting "I can't breathe," echoing Mr. Floyd as a white police officer. He brought his knee to his neck in Minneapolis on May 25.
The intensity, scale and scope of the protests seemed to overshadow everything Australia has seen in terms of mobilizing around race since at least 2000, when 250,000 people marched for reconciliation on Australia's treatment of its peoples aboriginal.
Thousands of protesters were expected to rally for anti-racism protests in France and Germany, following marches that drew thousands in Japan and Zimbabwe. Officials in Britain also prepared for major protests on Saturday afternoon in cities such as London, Manchester, Birmingham and elsewhere after a week of protests inspired by the death of Mr. Floyd.
The protests have effectively erased adherence to social distancing measures amid the pandemic and have raised fears among officials that if crowds ignored health requirements, it would lead to further spikes in infections.
Many of the global protests were also inspired by riots in the United States calling for an end to racism and police brutality in their own countries. In Australia, anger has grown for years the death of Aboriginal Australians in police custody. There have been more than 400 such deaths since 1991, without a single officer having been convicted.
In Sydney, where a last-minute court ruling allowed Saturday's demonstration to take place a few minutes before it began, anger was mixed with resolution.
"We will not be silenced," an organizer yelled at the crowd of thousands, as helicopters buzzed overhead. "We will go to his streets until he does well."
In Melbourne, crowds of masked and gloved protesters lined the streets of the central business district. Many of them carried indigenous flags, signs, and palm trees, which struck in solidarity, chanting the words, "I can't breathe," not only because of Mr. Floyd's cry in his last moments, but also that of an Aboriginal man. David Dungay, who died at the hands of the Australian police in 2015.
Police officers surrounded many of the Australian protests, but were not involved with the protesters, at least initially. In many cases, protests grew more than organizers expected.
In Brisbane, a crowd of thousands gathered and marched through the city, condemning police brutality. In Townsville, in northern Queensland, around 1,000 protesters gathered peacefully in a park. In Wagga Wagga, a small farming town center in rural New South Wales, protesters knelt and observed two minutes of silence.
Sydney's protest came under a cloud of tension and uncertainty. On Friday night, as interest in the rally grew, a court ruled that it could not be held, citing the need for social distancing in light of the coronavirus pandemic. That led to an appeal and a higher court decision on Saturday to allow the rally to continue.
Many of the supporters of the Sydney rally suggested that the attempt to cancel Saturday's event had been an example of racism. They noted that gatherings of mostly white Australians, like farmers markets, seemed to have continued without interruption.
Within minutes of the start of the rally, however, the focus shifted from the process to the serious issue of police killings in Australia and the United States.
"Without justice, without peace, without racist police," the crowd shouted. Then the crowds marched through the bustling city center.
"I have never seen so many emotions expressed by so many people in my entire life of protests," said Margaret Campbell, 70, an elderly Aboriginal woman whose heritage is Dhanggati, who watched from the steps where the organizers spoke.
But he added: "What really matters is what happens when people have to make decisions: how are they going to vote, how are they going to continue like this?"
He wore a mask and blue latex gloves. Nearby, volunteers filtered through the crowd offering masks and disinfecting wipes. In Melbourne, organizers handed out gloves, hand sanitizers, and masks and reminded crowds to observe social distancing as best they could, but the sheer number of people crowding the streets made adequate space nearly impossible.
Indigenous activists spoke in somber but passionate tones to the hectic crowd in Melbourne, where protesters held signs with the names and photos of people who had died in police custody.
"You are in our land," said Kaya Nicholson, a 17-year-old indigenous organizer. She told protesters that while she appreciated her support at this time of global unrest around race, it was crucial that Australians continue to speak for indigenous peoples.
"Don't just support Black Lives Matter because it's trending," he said.
Ron Baird, an African American living in Australia, drew parallels between Australia's problems and the crisis in the United States, contesting Prime Minister Scott Morrison's suggestion this week that Australians were "importing,quot; problems that did not yet exist in the country.
"No, Mr. Morrison, Australia is not the United States, but Australia has its own long, dark and brutal past of oppression," said Baird.
In Britain, Health Minister Matt Hancock quoted Covid-19 on Friday warning protesters not to meet this weekend. "I understand why people are deeply upset, but we are still facing a health crisis and the coronavirus remains a real threat," he said.
His warning came as the infection rate increased in north-west and south-west England, health officials said, with the R number rising to 1 or more.
London Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Deputy Commissioner Laurence Taylor told the BBC that due to social distancing rules that allow only six people from different homes to meet outdoors, planned protests across the country were "illegal,quot;.
Damien Cave reported from Sydney and Livia Albeck-Ripka from Melbourne, Australia. Elian Peltier contributed reporting from Paris, and Yonette Joseph from London.