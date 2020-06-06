Crowds marching in Australia and Europe against police brutality

SYDNEY, Australia – Tens of thousands of Australians demonstrated in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in cities and small towns on Saturday, joining Americans protesting the death of an African American man, George Floyd, as they called for an end to the violence. systemic. racism in Australia and deaths of aborigines in police custody.

Despite warnings that they could be fined for defying coronavirus restrictions, protesters appeared wearing masks, posters with slogans such as "Australia is not innocent,quot; and shouting "I can't breathe," echoing Mr. Floyd as a white police officer. He brought his knee to his neck in Minneapolis on May 25.

The intensity, scale and scope of the protests seemed to overshadow everything Australia has seen in terms of mobilizing around race since at least 2000, when 250,000 people marched for reconciliation on Australia's treatment of its peoples aboriginal.

Thousands of protesters were expected to rally for anti-racism protests in France and Germany, following marches that drew thousands in Japan and Zimbabwe. Officials in Britain also prepared for major protests on Saturday afternoon in cities such as London, Manchester, Birmingham and elsewhere after a week of protests inspired by the death of Mr. Floyd.