COVID-19 to add $ 620b to Australian debt; WA has smoothed Phase Three restrictions; The New South Wales government takes protest organizers to court; ICU-Free Hospitals COVID-19 in New South Wales; Victoria COVID-19 hot spots revealed

The Indian Ministry of Health has reported yet another record increase in new cases of coronavirus, more than 9,800 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in India is 226,770 with 6,348 deaths, 273 of them in the last 24 hours, the ministry said on Friday. The ministry says the overall recovery rate for coronavirus patients is around 48 percent.

There has been an increase in infections in rural areas with the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who had left cities and towns after losing their jobs due to a national blockade.

Blocking of more than two months is largely applied only in high-risk areas, known as containment zones.

The government has partially restored train service and domestic flights and has allowed stores and manufacturing to reopen.

E-commerce companies have begun to deliver products, including those considered non-essential, to locations outside of containment areas.

The metro service and schools and colleges, however, remain closed throughout the country.