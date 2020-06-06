Couple Celebrates Wedding Day Alongside Thousands of Philadelphia Protesters

A Black Lives Matter protest in honor of George Floyd It turned into a wedding celebration when a couple stumbled across those marching outside Logan Square in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Dr Kerry Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon They were taking photos outside the Logan Hotel when the move passed Benjamin Benjamin Parkway. The newlyweds decided that it was appropriate to unite in a moment of love and solidarity.

In a video shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen holding hands and raising their fists to the sound of the drums and the joy of the protesters.

The couple's wedding planner, Rev. Roxy Birchfieldexplained the moment to ME! News.

"They were supposed to get married at Legacy Castle and it was postponed," Birchfield said.

Since the New Jersey ceremony was canceled, the marriage minister said Gordon had a "micro wedding,quot; in the hotel garden. And for their first photos, they posed in front of the hotel, which was when they joined and celebrated among the protesters.