Coronavirus (WI): Wisconsin officials report downward trend for positive COVID-19 tests in the state – Up News Info

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Wisconsin health officials reported 322 new coronavirus cases Saturday, a number that continued a downward trend of positive tests as a percentage of total tests within a 14-day period.

The update included 12 new deaths, bringing the total number to 645. The cumulative number of positive cases is almost 20,600.

The number of cases recovered has increased from 66% to 67%. Health officials said they met four of the six established criteria to help determine when they can "open Wisconsin safely."

Nearly 300 people in Milwaukee County have died after contracting the coronavirus, according to data from that county.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)