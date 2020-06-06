Coronavirus summary: what happened today

The future of air travel.
Lara writes: During the last month, my Swedish partner and I had to travel from New York to London and Sweden. Each of our three flights was a very different experience, but offered a preview of what to expect as countries begin to reopen their borders as coronavirus blockades ease.
For our first flight, we arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport to find a virtual ghost town. Only 36 of us planned to take off in the 318-seat Boeing 787 Dreamliner to London, so we were allowed to choose the seats, or entire rows, we wanted. We wore masks, as many airlines have required, and food service was reduced.
Three weeks later, we went to my partner's house in Gothenburg, Sweden, but due to lower demand, there were no direct routes. Our connecting flight to Stockholm was crowded and social distancing was impossible. On our last flight, there were enough empty seats to get a little extra space, but every cough and sneeze still made me nervous.
Although we would not have traveled if we did not have to, we still ask ourselves: what risk do we incur?
You can't fully protect yourself from the virus on a commercial flight, according to Times science journalist Donald G. McNeil Jr., but if everyone wears a mask and there aren't too many people, a plane can be quite safe.
"The most important factor is luck," he told us. “Did you get on one of the dozens of planes on a given day that are okay? Or did you get on the plane that has a supercharger that sheds viruses, that may not even feel sick, on board?
A whole new world: Tourism dependent countries are looking for creative ways to bring back international visitors regardless of the virus. New Zealand and Australia, for example, are planning a "travel bubble,quot; to allow unrestricted flights between the two countries, which have largely dominated their outbreaks.
But for higher-risk travelers, a study this month hopes to determine whether the current 14-day quarantine can be shortened. Volunteers will fly from San Francisco to Taipei, Taiwan, and will be screened for the virus before boarding and then three, five, seven, 10, and 14 days after arrival. The goal is to determine the last day that a positive test could emerge.
Related: Passengers on U.S. airlines say rules that require passengers to wear masks do not apply.
An unemployment surprise
The United States unexpectedly added 2.5 million jobs in May, reversing some of the losses from pandemic-induced layoffs, with significant gains in sectors such as restaurants, construction, retail and healthcare.
The data suggests that the reopening of states and cities allowed some companies to recover employees without permission. Still, the unemployment rate, which fell to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent in April, remains higher than in any recent recession, with more than 20 million people out of work.
The unexpected rebound also raised fears that lawmakers could shut down aid prematurely, leaving millions of stranded Americans out of a job. Republicans had already poured cold water on the idea of another stimulus package in addition to the nearly $ 2.8 billion already approved.
Reopens
Here is a summary of the restrictions in the 50 states..
What else are we following?
According to the Times' analysis, the federal government's count of coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes across the country is losing thousands of deaths.
Messy Food at a Messy Time: Social isolation and unstructured days add to the anxiety of those struggling to achieve a healthy relationship with food.
The World Health Organization backed the use of masks to reduce coronavirus transmission, an investment that critics said had been long overdue.
American students are at risk of being delayed for months due to coronavirus-imposed distance learning, new research suggests, and racial and socioeconomic achievement gaps are likely to widen.
Summer camps are becoming a kind of laboratory for companies trying to enter the consumer market to detect the virus.
Thanks to a virus blockade, elephants roam freely in a Thai national park.
What are you doing
For months now, I've sent three trivia questions to my extended family every night at 5 p.m. The person with the correct answer gets a point and the competition is fierce. So far I have covered every topic you can imagine: Greek mythology, world geography, natural history, professional sports, famous feminists, the dark Harry Potter and more. It has become something we can all count on.
– Amy K., Falmouth, Maine
