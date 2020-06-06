Coronavirus summary: what happened today

The future of air travel.

Lara writes: During the last month, my Swedish partner and I had to travel from New York to London and Sweden. Each of our three flights was a very different experience, but offered a preview of what to expect as countries begin to reopen their borders as coronavirus blockades ease.

For our first flight, we arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport to find a virtual ghost town. Only 36 of us planned to take off in the 318-seat Boeing 787 Dreamliner to London, so we were allowed to choose the seats, or entire rows, we wanted. We wore masks, as many airlines have required, and food service was reduced.

Three weeks later, we went to my partner's house in Gothenburg, Sweden, but due to lower demand, there were no direct routes. Our connecting flight to Stockholm was crowded and social distancing was impossible. On our last flight, there were enough empty seats to get a little extra space, but every cough and sneeze still made me nervous.

Although we would not have traveled if we did not have to, we still ask ourselves: what risk do we incur?