Coronavirus study says people should wear face masks while having sex

The new coronavirus is not a sexually transmitted disease, but people can still infect each other during sex.

A new study says people who are not quarantined together should consider measures that can reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission during sex, such as wearing face masks and avoiding kissing.

The document insists that health workers must also offer information and advice on sexual interactions during the new coronavirus.

If you have sex during the new coronavirus health crisis and are not wearing a face mask, you are putting yourself at risk. Twice. It may sound like fun at first, but it makes sense given the way the virus spreads. A study suggests that sexual activity during the pandemic could benefit from additional protection.

This is not the first time we have seen sex in the COVID-19 guidelines. New York City released a document with explicit instructions on how to have sex not too long ago. UK lawmakers, eager to devise safety guidelines for the pandemic, created rules that effectively prevent people who do not live under the same roof from having sex. That's not because the virus can be transmitted sexually, it's just a hilarious result of the wording officials used in the COVID-19 guidelines, which went viral a few days ago on social media under the hashtag #sexban. However, the study that advises the use of face masks during sex is based on how the virus works.

SARS-CoV-2 is spread from person to person through saliva drops. These particles are expelled by sneezing and coughing, but research shows that speaking aloud is enough for microdroplets to come out of a person's mouth and become aerosols that other people can inhale. Social distancing, combined with wearing masks and frequent hand washing, can reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and these strategies are already working for most activities.

Three Harvard doctors published an article in the Annals of internal medicine (via CNN) that advises health professionals to inform patients about the risks of COVID-19 related to sex. The document lists various types of sexual interactions and the risks associated with them. Researchers say abstinence and masturbation, as well as digital platforms, are low risk. They recognize that abstinence is not a realistic idea for many people.

The risk increases for sexual encounters with people outside of their quarantine. The researchers advise people to avoid kissing and wearing face masks during these encounters. They should also avoid acts that include oral transmission of body fluids. Bathing before and after sexual intercourse is also recommended, as is cleaning the physical space.

Survivors of COVID-19 will have gained some immunity, albeit a lasting one, according to research. This may allow "serological classification of individuals for sexual activity, and those who test positive for anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies are presumed safe to have sex together on transmission of SARS-CoV-2." In other words, immune people can have sex with other immune people without worrying about the spread of COVID-19. As for STDs, that's another discussion.

In practice, people who don't like to wear protection during sex will probably skip the masks. So will those who avoid wearing face masks in public. And so will everyone else. Yes, the new coronavirus is also ruining sex.

A young woman in Mexico wears a face mask and holds two respirators. Image source: Carlos Tischler / Shutterstock