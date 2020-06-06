Coronavirus in Minnesota: 712 more cases of COVID-19 reported as daily testing rises above 10,000 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As Minnesotans await the state's next steps to reopen on Friday, the state announced 712 additional COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the death toll in the state is now 1,148, with 26 of the new deaths being people in long-term care facilities.

Since the outbreak began three months ago, 26,980 people have contracted the disease. Most of them, 21,864 people, have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

Most victims of the disease (922 people) have resided in long-term care facilities, particularly in nursing homes. While most people experience mild symptoms of COVID-19, the disease can be fatal for the elderly and people with underlying conditions.

Currently, 478 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling the new coronavirus. Of them, 220 are in intensive care, 24 fewer than Thursday.

Now that calm has returned to the Twin Cities after days of unrest, the evidence is back on an upward trajectory. In the last 24 hours, more than 10,000 tests were processed. The state's goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests per day.

On Friday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz is expected to push the dial on which companies will be able to reopen and under what restrictions.

The latest loosening of restrictions occurred on Monday, when rooms with reduced capacity were allowed to open and restaurants could serve al fresco dining.

