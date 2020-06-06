Coronavirus: how map hacks and buttocks helped Taiwan fight Covid-19

With direct flights to Wuhan and a population of 24 million people living in densely populated cities, the outlook for Taiwan's coronavirus seemed dire.

But, to date, the disease has claimed only seven lives on the island, and was never completely closed.

Its leaders acknowledge that masks play a key role, but not for any reason it might.

"Masks are something that, firstly, reminds you to wash your hands properly and, secondly, protects you from touching your mouth; that is the main benefit for the person who wears it," explains Audrey Tang, minister. digital from Taiwan.

Taiwan citizens have worn face masks for health and other reasons since the 1950s, but the spread of the coronavirus sparked a wave of panic shopping.

To match demand, the masks had to be rationed as production increased from two million to 20 million items per day.

Long queues returned from pharmacies and other outlets, posing a risk of contagion in themselves. Therefore, the government decided that the stock level data for each location should be made publicly available.

To do so, Ms. Tang's ministry launched a platform that each vendor could keep updated with their stock numbers.

Then, the Taiwan hacker community stepped in, with whom the government had been building a strong relationship for years.

He began to use the data, which had been made public, to build a series of & # 39; mask maps & # 39; in real time.

Screenshot

Hackers created maps to display information about the stock levels of skins





These provided residents with up-to-date information on where they could find masks near their homes or work, detailing how many were available to purchase.

Mutual trust

As the maps grew in popularity, more hacking teams joined in and added features like voice control for visually impaired users.

More than 10 million people have used the mask apps.

The result, Ms. Tang says, is that these days only a minority do not use them, and even now "they feel social pressure,quot; to do so.

"This is the first time that hackers really feel like civil engineering project designers," he adds.

"Because we trust people so much, sometimes people trust again."

Image copyright

fake pictures Screenshot

Facial masks are now common in all kinds of settings in Taiwan





The relationship between the Taiwanese authorities and the general population was not always so fluid.

There were recriminations after the 2003 acute severe respiratory syndrome (Sars) epidemic, when the response was "very chaotic," says Ms. Tang.

Part of the problem was that the government was unable to create a centralized body to coordinate its response.

Leaders learned the lesson, and in 2004 established the National Health Command Center to ensure that, in future crises, government agencies would work better together. They also ordered that stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) be kept at a level that was sufficient to deal with the initial stage of any future pandemic.

In 2014, there were more civil strife when citizens stormed the parliament building to protest against a trade deal that many felt was too close to China for Taiwan. Above all, they opposed how they had not been heard by those in power.

The event became known as the Sunflower Revolution because protesters used the flower as a symbol of hope.

Among them was a gang of civilian hackers, who collaborated on programs that used available data to solve the challenges facing society.

Subsequently, the government invited them to look for forms of crowdsourcing and analyze the opinions and perceptions of citizens, to better influence the creation of new laws.

Ms. Tang, who was a civic hacker at the time, suggests that the Taiwanese government hastened to counter the threat of the coronavirus, in part because past crises have taught her the value of being more responsive.

Screenshot

Software developer Audrey Tang became minister of the Taiwan government in 2016





So when an & # 39; internet user & # 39; He republished a warning from Wuhan of a Sars-like illness in Taiwan's Reddit equivalent, in the early hours in late December, people voted for it, and authorities heeded.

That message turned out to be from Dr. Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower who first alerted the world to Covid-19.

Soon after, specific sections of the population were evaluated and tracked if they had just returned from Wuhan and had recently experienced a health problem. It worked, and the virus stopped dead.

Meme v disinformation

There are other reasons why Taiwan has been able to delete Covid-19.

Screenshot

Commuters have their body temperatures scanned when passing through metro stations





Earlier this week, Chien-Jen Chen, the island's former vice president and renowned epidemiologist, told British MPs that a well-designed contact tracking system and the application of strict quarantine rules to incoming visitors had also played a role. big role.

But he also said that the nature of the island's "hyperdemocracy,quot;, and the efforts its health chiefs had made to win the public's trust, were the key factors in its success.

Those in power respond not only to the voices of citizens, but also to memes and other messages they share.

It helped the government counter false claims that the material used to make masks was the same as that found in toilet paper. In response, the Prime Minister of Taiwan released a mocking cartoon, showing his bottom wiggle, along with an explanation of the different sources where toilet paper and mask paper come from.

"It went absolutely viral," says Ms. Tang, of the government's strategy called "humor over rumor."

The strategy uses catchy tweet-length posts, which are designed to spread faster than disinformation.

"Most people will most likely see … the clarification message before the rumor," Ms. Tang explains.

"Then they will have herd immunity or, in the case of a meme, nerd immunity," he jokes.

At a time when trust in authorities is wearing thin elsewhere, Tang suggests that Taiwan illustrates that there is an alternative to a top-down approach, should a second wave of the virus occur.

But "that decision must be made by all of society," he adds.