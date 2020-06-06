Coronavirus disrupts global fight to save endangered species

WASHINGTON – Biologist Carlos Ruiz has spent a quarter of a century working to save the golden lion tamarins, the charismatic longhaired monkeys native to the Atlantic Forest of Brazil.

Thanks to painstaking reforestation efforts, the population of these endangered monkeys grew steadily until a yellow fever outbreak hit Brazil in 2018, annihilating a third of the tamarins. Undeterred, Ruiz's team came up with an ambitious new experiment: This spring, they would start vaccinating many of the remaining wild monkeys.

Enter the coronavirus, which is now hampering critical work to protect threatened species and habitats worldwide.

First, Ruiz's team members exposed to the virus had to be quarantined. The government then closed national parks and protected areas to both the public and researchers in mid-April, effectively banning scientists from reserves where tamarins live.

"We are concerned about losing the opportunity to save the species," said Ruiz, president of the Golden Lion Tamarin Association. "We hope … we can still do our job before a second wave of yellow fever arrives."

While scientists follow government guidelines, they know that people trying to illegally exploit rainforests are still entering the parks, because several motion-activated research cameras have been destroyed.

Throughout the world, government resources diverted to pandemic efforts have opened opportunities for illegal logging and illegal hunting. The blockades have also derailed ecotourism that funds many environmental projects, from the rain forests of South America to the savannahs of Africa.

"Scientists and conservationists have faced disruptions from major global disasters before, such as an earthquake or a coup in a country," said Duke University ecologist Stuart Pimm, founder of the nonprofit organization Saving Species. . "But I can't think of another time when almost every country on the planet has faced the impacts of the same great disaster at once."

In Guatemala, indigenous communities that monitor tropical rainforests are struggling to contain one of the worst fire seasons in two decades, as government resources to fight fires are dedicated to the pandemic.

"Ninety-nine percent of these fires are started by people, and most of it is done deliberately to make room for illegal ranching," said Erick Cuellar, deputy director of an alliance of community organizations within the Maya Biosphere Reserve. of Guatemala called Association of Forest Communities of Petén

Indigenous peoples are stepping up as volunteer firefighters, but they are now doubly strained: Closed borders have reduced their income from sustainably harvested forest exports, such as palm fronds sold for flower arrangements.

"Tropical forests are rich in biodiversity, so we are losing rare flora and fauna," said Jeremy Radachowsky, director for Mesoamerica of the non-profit Wildlife Conservation Society. "The situation is different in each country, but reducing the application of environmental laws is a common concern."

In Nepal, forest-related crimes such as illegal logging have more than doubled since the blockades began, including in five parks with endangered Bengal tigers, according to the government and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

In many African countries, wildlife tourism provides significant income to maintain parks where vulnerable species such as elephants, lions, rhinos and giraffes live.

But after the coronavirus attack, "the entire international tourism sector basically closed overnight in March," said Peter Fearnhead, CEO of the non-profit African Parks, which manages 17 national parks and protected areas in 11 countries.

"We saw that $ 7.5 million was suddenly erased from our income statement for the year," he said, adding that next year's ecotourism may recover to only half of previous levels.

While maintaining essential maintenance and ranger patrols to discourage potential poachers, the Fearnhead team is cutting travel costs by holding meetings through Zoom and also reaching potential international donors.

"A protected area that is not actively managed will be lost," he said.

Jennifer Goetz, co-founder of a website providing information on ethical travel packages, said many safari operators in Africa hope to keep some revenue and are urging customers to reschedule their bookings.

In a survey of operators on the Your African Safari site, nearly two-thirds said that most of their bookings had been postponed, not canceled.

Tropical biologist Patricia Wright points out that conservation is not a job that can simply be abandoned for a while and then resumed "because it depends so much on relationships with local people and communities."

Wright is a primatologist at Stony Brook University who has spent three decades building a program to study and protect Madagascar's lemurs, big-eyed primates that live in the wild only on the island.

Her team does not expect tourism revenue, a large part of her operating budget, at least until the end of the year, although she is eager to keep her more than 100 employees employed in difficult times.

For now, the plan is to produce virtual safaris and travel videos about Madagascar to sell to tour operators and schools looking for scientific content online.

"We have to get through this year," he said.

Associated Press writer Aniruddha Ghosal contributed from New Delhi.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science is supported by the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.