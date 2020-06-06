Colorado state senator faces backlash over comments during collection hearing

A Colorado state senator faced a backlash on Saturday after saying that a bill on debt collection limits would allow the government to "step in and trample,quot; on people.

Comments by Senator Rob Woodward, R-Loveland, come as protesters gather outside the Capitol for another day of protests after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed after a white police officer pressured him. one knee in the neck.

Woodward caught himself in the middle of the comment and said, "I don't want to lean on other events that are happening outside right now." But the statement, along with a reference to "people of color,quot; during his comments on the prevalence of debt collection among Colorado residents, sparked the anger of his colleagues.

"We just had a colleague (talking) about debt collection, use the term 'step on the neck,'" Senator Faith Winter, Democrat from Westminster, said during the hearing. "And that's so painful and troublesome right now." .

Today on the floor @SenatorWoodward He made a quick comment, oh wait, a misconceived comment regarding protecting the people of Colorado from extraordinary debt collections. https://t.co/rzVFk9E70D – Senator Julie Gonzales (@SenadoraJulie) June 6, 2020

Woodward could not immediately be reached for comment.

Under the proposed bill, a person would not have their wages or bank account garnished for 180 days if they can demonstrate that they are having financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview, Winter said it was the second time this week that he asked Republican lawmakers to be careful with their language after another legislator used the word "bully," which is often used to demonize and criminalize men. blacks.

"Words matter and have power, especially when you're a senator," he said, adding: "Right now, right now, it's important for whites to do the job, to be anti-racist, to feel uncomfortable and to have these conversations."