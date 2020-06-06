Colorado reports no new deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours

No new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in Colorado on Saturday, and only three more people died after testing positive for the virus.

The number of deaths caused by the virus remained stable at 1,274, according to the latest information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and the number of deaths increased to 1,527 among people with positive tests.

The data indicated that 233 new cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, bringing the state total to 27,848. The number of new cases has generally been trending lower in the past six weeks.

In general, it takes two to three weeks for the virus to start spreading in the data.

